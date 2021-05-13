RAMP Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.44 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $160.44 million and $13.71 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,487,278 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.