Randy S. Nickerson Sells 7,298 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.85.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
