Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Siebert Williams Shank

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

NYSE:RRC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

