Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Cap of $752.92 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 36,646.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $752.92 million and $15,163.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.