Rarible Reaches Market Cap of $53.15 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $13.77 or 0.00027815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $53.15 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,061 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

