Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.48 million and $104,571.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

