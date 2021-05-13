Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192,565 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.