Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 30.9% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $85,328.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00650640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00082503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00232459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.93 or 0.01207841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.44 or 0.01067549 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

