Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$231.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

