Raymond James Analysts Give Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) a C$12.50 Price Target

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a C$12.50 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.06.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.99. 26,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$6.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

