Raymond James Analysts Give Interfor (TSE:IFP) a C$47.00 Price Target

Interfor (TSE:IFP) has been given a C$47.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IFP traded up C$1.05 on Thursday, hitting C$35.45. The company had a trading volume of 362,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$38.50.

In related news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

