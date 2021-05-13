Raymond James Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.
ECN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.17. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.22 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
