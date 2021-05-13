Raymond James Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

ECN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.17. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.22 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

