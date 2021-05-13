Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $17.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of SMMCF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

