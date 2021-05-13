Raymond James Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The company has a market capitalization of $349.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

