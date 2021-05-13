Raymond James Boosts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $53.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.