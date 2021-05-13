Raymond James Cuts Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $160.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.40. 12,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,322. Quidel has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quidel by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

