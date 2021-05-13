Raymond James Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $10.25

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

