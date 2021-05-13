Raymond James Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

