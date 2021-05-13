Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Raymond James worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.