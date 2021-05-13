Raymond James Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.41.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.75. 746,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.53. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

