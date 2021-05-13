Raymond James Reiterates “C$53.00” Price Target for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has been given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.72. 814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$24.00 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. Analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.