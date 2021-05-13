Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IMV to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IMV stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.74. 169,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,768. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. IMV has a 12-month low of C$2.69 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.25.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

