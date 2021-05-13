Raymond James Upgrades Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to “Strong-Buy”

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.11. The firm has a market cap of C$349.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

