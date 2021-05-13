Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celcuity (CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company's proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. "

4/16/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Celcuity had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CELC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 34,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

