Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Terex (TEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

4/19/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $55.00.

3/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00.

Terex stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 626,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,815. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

