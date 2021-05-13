Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: ACBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/13/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.

ACBI stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.