Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corteva (CTVA)

5/11/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

5/10/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

5/10/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

