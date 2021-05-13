Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

