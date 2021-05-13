RED Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $464,445.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00636496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002567 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.