Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 91,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

