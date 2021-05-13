Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target Raised to GBX 440 at Numis Securities

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

REDD traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.90). The company had a trading volume of 540,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £922.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29. Redde Northgate has a 1-year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 393 ($5.13).

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

