RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $356.87 million and $4.87 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00599266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00197245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00276910 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004257 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

