REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 15,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 341,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

