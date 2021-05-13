REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.72. 8,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.