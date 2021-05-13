REDW Wealth LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

