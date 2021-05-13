Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.29. 183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.