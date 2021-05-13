Rene R. Joyce Sells 21,425 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

