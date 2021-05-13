ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.39

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.39 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 131.20 ($1.71). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 82,123 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £75.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

