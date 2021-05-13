Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Market Cap Tops $815,582.82

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $815,582.82 and approximately $323,754.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00588456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00226896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.05 or 0.01113582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01150641 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,366,549 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

