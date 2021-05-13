Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $490,631.43 and approximately $631.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

