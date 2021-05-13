Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $50,402.25 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $169.65. 550,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,758. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

