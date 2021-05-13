Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $50,402.25 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $169.65. 550,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,758. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.