REPO (REPO) Trading 71.8% Higher Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $141,977.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

