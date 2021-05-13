Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

