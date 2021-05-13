Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

