Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 13th (BKR, CMMB, CSCO, CSSE, DNNGY, HAL, HP, IGT, ILIAF, INDT)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 13th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

