Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 13th (BKR, CMMB, CSCO, CSSE, DNNGY, HAL, HP, IGT, ILIAF, INDT)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 13th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.