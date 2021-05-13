Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,278.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

