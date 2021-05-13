Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CPSS opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.