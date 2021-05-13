Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) recently:

5/12/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/22/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/21/2021 – Spire is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/15/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spire is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/9/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/7/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/25/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 463,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Spire by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.