Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cellectis S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

