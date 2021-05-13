Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

